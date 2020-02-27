UrduPoint.com
US Military Failed To Hand Off Task Of Anti-IS Messaging In Iraq, Syria - Pentagon Audit

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:58 PM

The United States military failed to transfer their responsibility for anti-terror messaging following the 2019 defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and thereby minimized the ability of the US to influence attitudes and behaviors in Syria and Iraq, an internal Pentagon audit revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The United States military failed to transfer their responsibility for anti-terror messaging following the 2019 defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and thereby minimized the ability of the US to influence attitudes and behaviors in Syria and Iraq, an internal Pentagon audit revealed on Thursday.

"US forces and the US Embassy-Baghdad did not initiate the required coordination to transition messaging from the DoD [Defense Department] to DOS [State Department]," the Defense Department Inspector General said in a new report.

The report blamed US Central Command and the Coalition Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve for the failure.

As a result, "There is an increased risk that the United States will not be able to influence attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors in the Iraqi information environment," the release added.

The report recommended that the Defense and State departments develop a plan for interagency coordination and integration of US government messaging efforts in Iraq.

