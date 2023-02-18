UrduPoint.com

US Military Fails To Find Debris From Airborne Objects Near Alaska, On Lake Huron - NORAD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 08:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) No debris was found after suspicious airborne objects were shot down near Alaska and over Lake Huron in Michigan and the search operations are now over, the US Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement.

"U.S.

Northern Command recommended that search operations conclude today near Deadhorse, Alaska, and on Lake Huron, as search activities have discovered no debris from airborne objects shot down on Feb. 10 and Feb. 12, 2023," the Friday statement says.

Searches of each area were carried out by US and Canadian agencies using airborne imagery and sensors, surface sensors and inspections, and subsurface scans, but no debris was located, according to the release. Air and maritime safety perimeters have been lifted.

