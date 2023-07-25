Open Menu

US Military Families Urge Senator Tuberville To End Hold On Military Nominees - Petition

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US Military Families Urge Senator Tuberville to End Hold on Military Nominees - Petition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) A group of more than 500 active duty US military spouses delivered a letter to US Senator Tommy Tuberville on Monday urging the lawmaker to end his hold on confirming nominees for military positions, according to the Secure Families Initiative (SFI).

"No matter your political beliefs, we must agree that service members and military families will not be used as political leverage," the SFI petition said.

SFI delivered the petitions to Tuberville and other lawmakers at the US Capitol on Monday, the group said in a statement.

SFI will continue to deliver electronic petition signatures as well, the statement added.

The petition urges Senate leadership to highlight the consequences of Tuberville's hold on confirming US military nominees, cooperate to resolve political disagreements outside the military space and work expeditiously on confirmations.

The Biden administration and some lawmakers have criticized Tuberville's hold on nominees and similarly urged him to reconsider his actions. Tuberville's holds come in protest to the Pentagon's abortion reimbursement policy.

Related Topics

Senate Protest Pentagon

Recent Stories

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

11 minutes ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

46 minutes ago
 Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

46 minutes ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

56 minutes ago
 Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

46 minutes ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

1 hour ago
US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

1 hour ago
 Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

1 hour ago
 Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal defo ..

Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal deforestation; urges action to pro ..

1 hour ago
 US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg ..

US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress - Rep ..

1 hour ago
 Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plung ..

Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plunge

1 hour ago
 Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

1 hour ago

More Stories From World