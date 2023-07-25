US Military Families Urge Senator Tuberville to End Hold on Military Nominees - Petition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) A group of more than 500 active duty US military spouses delivered a letter to US Senator Tommy Tuberville on Monday urging the lawmaker to end his hold on confirming nominees for military positions, according to the Secure Families Initiative (SFI).

"No matter your political beliefs, we must agree that service members and military families will not be used as political leverage," the SFI petition said.

SFI delivered the petitions to Tuberville and other lawmakers at the US Capitol on Monday, the group said in a statement.

SFI will continue to deliver electronic petition signatures as well, the statement added.

The petition urges Senate leadership to highlight the consequences of Tuberville's hold on confirming US military nominees, cooperate to resolve political disagreements outside the military space and work expeditiously on confirmations.

The Biden administration and some lawmakers have criticized Tuberville's hold on nominees and similarly urged him to reconsider his actions. Tuberville's holds come in protest to the Pentagon's abortion reimbursement policy.