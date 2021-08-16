US Military Flights Resume at Kabul Airport, But Sporadic Suspensions Expected - Reports

US Military flights at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan have resumed despite expectations of sporadic suspensions due to large crowds forming on the airfield, CNN reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) US Military flights at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan have resumed despite expectations of sporadic suspensions due to large crowds forming on the airfield, CNN reported on Monday.

A US defense official said that the military flights have resumed, but that clearing operations may be needed should large crowds continue to gather on the airfield.