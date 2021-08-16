UrduPoint.com

US Military Flights Resume At Kabul Airport, But Sporadic Suspensions Expected - Reports

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:08 PM

US Military Flights Resume at Kabul Airport, But Sporadic Suspensions Expected - Reports

US Military flights at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan have resumed despite expectations of sporadic suspensions due to large crowds forming on the airfield, CNN reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) US Military flights at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan have resumed despite expectations of sporadic suspensions due to large crowds forming on the airfield, CNN reported on Monday.

A US defense official said that the military flights have resumed, but that clearing operations may be needed should large crowds continue to gather on the airfield.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul May Airport

Recent Stories

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) taught us to fight agains ..

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) taught us to fight against evil forces

9 seconds ago
 World must unite to combat 'global terrorist threa ..

World must unite to combat 'global terrorist threat' in Afghanistan: UN chief

10 seconds ago
 Student commits suicide in Muzaffargarh

Student commits suicide in Muzaffargarh

12 seconds ago
 Kazakhstan Puts Military on High Alert Over Situat ..

Kazakhstan Puts Military on High Alert Over Situation in Afghanistan - Defense M ..

13 seconds ago
 Afghan fiasco sends Biden's political fortunes ree ..

Afghan fiasco sends Biden's political fortunes reeling

4 minutes ago
 Urdu unites people living across Pakistan: Adminis ..

Urdu unites people living across Pakistan: Administrator Karachi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.