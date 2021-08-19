US Military Focused on Non-Combatant Evacuation Mission in Kabul - Joint Chiefs Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The US military is focused on its non-combatant mission to establish security at the Kabul international airport and to evacuate civilians form Afghanistan, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

"Currently, the United States military is focused on specific mission of conducting a noncombatant evacuation operation (NEO) from Afghanistan, this is likely to be probably the second largest NEO conducted by the United States," Milley said. "Our key tasks are to establish and maintain security at the Kabul international airport."