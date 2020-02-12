(@FahadShabbir)

US forces opened fire at a group of civilians who blocked a US military convoy in the Syrian northeastern province of Hasakah, killing one person, media reported on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US forces opened fire at a group of civilians who blocked a US military convoy in the Syrian northeastern province of Hasakah, killing one person, media reported on Wednesday.

The state-run Ikhbariya broadcaster said that the incident took place in the suburbs of the city of Qamishli.

The US convoy, comprised of four vehicles, was moving toward a Syrian army checkpoint when the group of civilians blocked the road.

The US military sent five additional vehicles to the site and continues to monitor the situation, including by air, near the Khirbat Jammu village, the media states.