UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Guns Down Civilian In Syria's Hasakah Province - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:44 PM

US Military Guns Down Civilian in Syria's Hasakah Province - State Media

US forces opened fire at a group of civilians who blocked a US military convoy in the Syrian northeastern province of Hasakah, killing one person, media reported on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US forces opened fire at a group of civilians who blocked a US military convoy in the Syrian northeastern province of Hasakah, killing one person, media reported on Wednesday.

The state-run Ikhbariya broadcaster said that the incident took place in the suburbs of the city of Qamishli.

The US convoy, comprised of four vehicles, was moving toward a Syrian army checkpoint when the group of civilians blocked the road.

The US military sent five additional vehicles to the site and continues to monitor the situation, including by air, near the Khirbat Jammu village, the media states.

Related Topics

Fire Army Syria Vehicles Road Jammu SITE Media

Recent Stories

Shehzad Roy challenges corporal punishment before ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Navy’s Dynamic Maritime Exercise Seaspa ..

4 minutes ago

Sanam Marvi’s husband refuses allegations of dom ..

8 minutes ago

OPEC Complies With New Conditions in OPEC+ Deal by ..

16 minutes ago

Hashish, opium recovered, two arrested in Peshawa ..

12 minutes ago

Road Safety seminar by National Highways and Motor ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.