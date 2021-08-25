UrduPoint.com

US Military Has Started Withdrawing From Afghanistan, Reducing Troop Presence - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The US military has started withdrawing its forces and reducing its presence on the ground in Afghanistan, Fox news reporter Lucas Tomlinson said in a tweet, citing US officials.

"The U.S.

military has started withdrawing from Afghanistan reducing troop presence: U.S. officials," Tomlinson said.

The decision comes one week prior to the August 31 deadline for withdrawal, which the the Biden administration said is still the plan, contingent upon the Taliban being cooperative in evacuation efforts.

