US Military Helicopter Crashes In Philippine Sea, All Five Crew Members Rescued - Navy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 11:47 PM

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, All Five Crew Members Rescued - Navy

All five crew members of a US military MH-60 Seahawk helicopter that crashed in the Philippine Sea off the coast of Japan on Saturday have been rescued and are in a stable condition, the US Navy reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) All five crew members of a US military MH-60 Seahawk helicopter that crashed in the Philippine Sea off the coast of Japan on Saturday have been rescued and are in a stable condition, the US Navy reported.

According to a statement published by the US Navy's Seventh Fleet, three crew members were transported to Naval Hospital Okinawa in Japan for observation, while two people were transported to the USS Blue Ridge vessel for treatment, the Navy reported.

The helicopter crashed at approximately 17:15 local time (08:15 GMT), according to the Navy's statement. A joint US and Japanese search and rescue operation consisting of both Navy and Coastguard personnel located the crew members and brought them to safety.

