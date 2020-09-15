(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A helicopter belonging to the US armed forces on Tuesday crashed in the Syrian northeastern province of Al-Hasakah, according to the Syrian state-run SANA news agency

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) A helicopter belonging to the US armed forces on Tuesday crashed in the Syrian northeastern province of Al-Hasakah, according to the Syrian state-run SANA news agency.

The news outlet reported, citing its local sources, that the crash had taken place in the village of Tel Haddad, located in the area of Al-Yarubiyah. The site of the incident is cordoned off by armored vehicles of the US forces.