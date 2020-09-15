UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Helicopter Crashes In Syria's Northern Al-Hasakah Province - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:12 PM

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Syria's Northern Al-Hasakah Province - Reports

A helicopter belonging to the US armed forces on Tuesday crashed in the Syrian northeastern province of Al-Hasakah, according to the Syrian state-run SANA news agency

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) A helicopter belonging to the US armed forces on Tuesday crashed in the Syrian northeastern province of Al-Hasakah, according to the Syrian state-run SANA news agency.

The news outlet reported, citing its local sources, that the crash had taken place in the village of Tel Haddad, located in the area of Al-Yarubiyah. The site of the incident is cordoned off by armored vehicles of the US forces.

Related Topics

Syria Vehicles SITE

Recent Stories

UN urged to move beyond rhetoric, hold India accou ..

54 seconds ago

Tour de France cyclists all test negative for Covi ..

55 seconds ago

Notification allowing wedding halls to reopen unde ..

57 seconds ago

Hasan Ali likely to get fit ahead of Quaid-e-Azam ..

4 minutes ago

Interest-free loans worth Rs. 30.80 billion issued ..

4 minutes ago

Senators demand strict punishment for Lahore rape ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.