US Military Hold B-52 Strategic Bombers Training in East Africa - Command

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The United States held a training exercise in East Africa with the participation of B-52 strategic bombers, the US Africa Command said on Sunday.

"In concert with partners, A B-52 training mission occurred in East Africa.

This long-range, unarmed training mission showcases the global reach and agility of U.S. forces. It also reflects our versatility and continued commitment to our partners," the statement published on Twitter said.

No other details of the exercise have been provided.