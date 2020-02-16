UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Hold B-52 Strategic Bombers Training In East Africa - Command

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 08:30 AM

US Military Hold B-52 Strategic Bombers Training in East Africa - Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The United States held a training exercise in East Africa with the participation of B-52 strategic bombers, the US Africa Command said on Sunday.

"In concert with partners, A B-52 training mission occurred in East Africa.

This long-range, unarmed training mission showcases the global reach and agility of U.S. forces. It also reflects our versatility and continued commitment to our partners," the statement published on Twitter said.

No other details of the exercise have been provided.

Related Topics

Africa Twitter United States Sunday

Recent Stories

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

9 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

9 hours ago

Controversial Folau to make first appearance for C ..

9 hours ago

Bordeaux-Begles retake Top 14 lead to send a messa ..

9 hours ago

Canadian teenager Auger-Aliassime reaches Rotterda ..

9 hours ago

Chairman Senate grieved over sad demise of Naeem u ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.