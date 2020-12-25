UrduPoint.com
US Military In S. Korea Receives 1st Batch Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:23 PM

The US forces deployed to South Korea on Friday received the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Moderna biotechnology company, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing airport officials

According to the media outlet, the FedEx cargo plane landed at the Incheon International Airport at around 00:54 p.m. (03:54 GMT). It has reportedly delivered 1,000 doses of the vaccine, which will be transported to Allgood Army Community Hospital at Camp Humphreys in the US military headquarters 70 kilometers (43 miles) south of Seoul.

Gen. Robert Abrams, the commander of the US Forces Korea, USFK, said on Wednesday that frontline health care workers and first responders would be first to receive COVID-19 shots.

Earlier in December, the US food and Drug Administration's Vaccine Advisory Committee recommended Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate for emergency use authorization. The Moderna vaccine is the second coronavirus vaccine greenlighted by the advisory committee, after Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

