US Military In Syria Told Russia About Attack By Pro-Turkish Militants - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The United States informed Russia that a convoy of US servicemen had been attacked on Sunday by pro-Turkish militants near the city of Tall Tamr in northeastern Syria, there were no casualties, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Friday.

"We received information from the US side via deconflicting channels that on November 3, a convoy of US troops, which was moving along the M4 road in the direction of the Iraqi border, six kilometers [four miles] west of the settlement of Tall Tamr, was attacked from the area controlled by pro-Turkish militants, the Syrian national army. There were no casualties," Borenkov said.

