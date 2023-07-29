US Military in Ukraine Neither Engaged in Combat Operations, Nor in Field - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The US military personnel currently present in Ukraine are neither taking part in combat operations nor are in the field with the Ukrainians, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

"There's a defense attache office (in Kiev) and in that Defense Attache Office, there's a small number of US military people assigned to the attache and they are integral to helping us with our bilateral relations," Kirby told a briefing. "You also have security guards at embassies.

So I'm not even going to suggest to you that there aren't US military personnel present in Ukraine. What I can assure you is that none of them are involved in combat operations or in the field with Ukrainian soldiers."

President Joe Biden has made it clear that US troops will not be fighting in Ukraine, Kirby said.

"They haven't and they won't," he added.

Since Russia launched the special military operation in February last year, the Biden administration has provided more than $43 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.