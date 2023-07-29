Open Menu

US Military In Ukraine Neither Engaged In Combat Operations, Nor In Field - Kirby

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 01:00 AM

US Military in Ukraine Neither Engaged in Combat Operations, Nor in Field - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The US military personnel currently present in Ukraine are neither taking part in combat operations nor are in the field with the Ukrainians, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

"There's a defense attache office (in Kiev) and in that Defense Attache Office, there's a small number of US military people assigned to the attache and they are integral to helping us with our bilateral relations," Kirby told a briefing. "You also have security guards at embassies.

So I'm not even going to suggest to you that there aren't US military personnel present in Ukraine. What I can assure you is that none of them are involved in combat operations or in the field with Ukrainian soldiers."

President Joe Biden has made it clear that US troops will not be fighting in Ukraine, Kirby said.

"They haven't and they won't," he added.

Since Russia launched the special military operation in February last year, the Biden administration has provided more than $43 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Kiev February Billion

Recent Stories

UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

1 hour ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

1 hour ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

1 hour ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

1 hour ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

1 hour ago
US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

1 hour ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

1 hour ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

1 hour ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

1 hour ago
 Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran ..

Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran Desecration in Europe - Turkis ..

1 hour ago
 Rain likely at scattered places

Rain likely at scattered places

2 hours ago

More Stories From World