US Military Jet Was Not Brought Down by Enemy Fire - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The US military communications jet crash reported earlier today was not the result of enemy fire, US Forces-Afghanistan Spokesperson Col. Sonny Leggett said on Monday.

"A US Bombardier E-11A crashed today in Ghazni province, Afghanistan.

While the cause of crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire," Leggett said. "Taliban claims that additional aircraft have crashed are false."

Earlier, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement said that all of the passengers on board, including several senior CIA officers, were killed in the plane crash in Ghazni. Mujahid told The Washington Post that Taliban fighters "tactically crashed" the plane.