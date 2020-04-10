US Military Kills 11 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Somalia - AFRICOM

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The US military conducted two airstrikes in Somalia that killed 11 al-Shabaab terrorists, United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Friday.

"The command's initial assessment concluded the April 9 airstrike killed ten (10) terrorists and that the April 10 airstrike killed one (1) terrorist," AFRICOM said.

No civilians were injured or killed as a result of the airstrikes, it added.

The April 9 airstrike was conducted near the city of Kobon, while a day later the US military struck terrorists located in the vicinity of Jilib.

AFRICOM conducted both strikes in coordination with the Federal government of Somalia, the release said.

Al-Shabab is widely considered to be the most active affiliate of the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia).

