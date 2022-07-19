US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

UrduPoint.com

The United States killed two al-Shabaab terrorists (affiliated with the al-Qaeda terror group, banned in Russia) in an airstrike in Somalia, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Monday

"The command's initial assessment is that two al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in action and that no civilians were injured or killed given the remote nature of where this engagement occurred," AFRICOM said about the July 17 strike.

The airstrike near the location name Libikus was conducted in coordination with the government of Somalia, it added.

Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of Siad Barre's dictatorship.

The international community recognized the Federal government as the only legitimate authority in the country, which controls the capital Mogadishu and several other areas. The rest of Somalia is controlled by self-governed or unrecognized state entities.

The al-Shabaab group is waging an armed struggle against the central government of Somalia, impedes UN humanitarian activities, and still controls large areas of southern and central parts of the country. In May, the United States decided to renew their strikes against the group's positions in order to combat the growing threat that is poses to US partner forces.

