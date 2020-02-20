UrduPoint.com
US Military Kills 3 Al-Shabaab Terrorists In Airstrike In Somalia - AFRICOM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The United States military killed three members of the Al-Shabaab (banned in Russia) terrorist group in a recent airstrike in Somalia, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The command's initial assessment concluded this precision airstrike killed three terrorists," AFRICOM said.

US forces believe that no civilian were killed or injured in the airstrike in the vicinity of Wadajir, the statement said.

"Removing even one of these terrorists from the field supports our partners on the ground and prevents that individual terrorist from planning or executing future attacks on Africans and Americans," AFRICOM deputy director of intelligence Army Brig.

Gen. Gregory Hadfield said.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by al-Shabaab militants, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country and have conducted numerous attacks against non-Muslims near the Kenyan-Somali border.

