US Military Kills 7 Terrorists In Somalia Airstrike - AFRICOM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 07:53 PM

US Military Kills 7 Terrorists in Somalia Airstrike - AFRICOM

The United States military conducted an airstrike in Somalia that killed seven members of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The United States military conducted an airstrike in Somalia that killed seven members of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"At this time, it is assessed this airstrike killed seven (7) ISIS-Somalia terrorists," the statement said.

No civilians were injured or killed as a result of the airstrike, which came in response to a terrorist attack on US partner forces in a remote area near Timirshe on July 21, it added.

"When this airstrike occurred, US forces were in the area in order to advise and assist Somali and partner forces," AFRICOM said. "Terrorist groups continue to resort to the tradecraft of terror and propaganda in an effort to intimidate the local populace."

AFRICOM conducted the strike in coordination with the Federal government of Somalia, the statement said.

