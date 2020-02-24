US Military Kills Al-Shabab Terrorist in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) One al-Shabab terrorist was killed in a US airstrike in Somalia, Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Monday.

"Initial assessment concluded the airstrike killed one terrorist," AFRICOM said.

No civilians were killed or injured during the airstrike conducted in the vicinity of Jilib, the release said.

According to a Soufan Group report released last month, al-Shabab appears to be gaining strength in Somalia as a scheduled May pullout of African Union troops approaches. The militant group weathered an intensified US campaign last year that included at least 60 strikes.