US Military Lacks Accountability for Thousands of Arms Sent to Ukraine - Inspector General

(@FahadShabbir)

The US military has failed to implement required accountability procedures for thousands of defense items transferred to Ukraine via an aerial port in Jasionka, Poland, the Defense Department (DoD) Office of the Inspector General said in an evaluation released Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) The US military has failed to implement required accountability procedures for thousands of defense items transferred to Ukraine via an aerial port in Jasionka, Poland, the Defense Department (DoD) Office of the Inspector General said in an evaluation released Monday.

"DoD personnel effectively and swiftly received, inspected, staged, and transferred defense items to (Ukrainian) representatives in Jasionka. However, DoD personnel did not have the required accountability of the thousands of defense items that they received and transferred at Jasionka," the evaluation said.

Defense Department personnel failed to fully implement standard operating procedures to account for defense items, being unable to confirm the quantity of items received against the quantity of items shipped for three of five shipments observed, the evaluation said.

US military and defense agencies did not provide required information on shipping manifests or coordinate shipments with the US Transportation Command, the evaluation said.

Moreover, the personnel were not trained or guided on policy requirements, nor were Defense Transportation Regulation-required procedures specified in the standard operating procedures for Jasionka, the evaluation said.

The Defense Department did not have accountability controls sufficient enough to provide "reasonable assurance" that its inventory of defense items transferred to Ukraine via the air hub in Jasionka was accurate or complete, the evaluation said.

The Inspector General recommends the Defense Department instruct its services and other agencies to comply with existing directives to verify and manifest defense items being transferred in accordance with regulations, the evaluation said.

In addition, the Inspector General recommends the Defense Department develop and issue procedures consistent with regulatory requirements to increase accountability for defense items being transferred to Ukraine, the evaluation added.

The United States has provided Ukraine with approximately $31.7 billion worth of defense items as of February 2023, according to the evaluation.