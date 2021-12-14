UrduPoint.com

US Military Launch First Hackathon High Tech Innovation Event In February - Air Force

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Military Launch First Hackathon High Tech Innovation Event in February - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The US armed forces are planning to hold their first regular "hackathon" classified high technology innovation event at Nellis Air Force base in the state of Nevada in February, the Air Force news Service (AFNS) reported on Monday.

"The Air Force's new STITCHES Warfighter Application Team, or Swat and others are organizing the first known Department of Defense-wide classified innovation hackathon called BRAVO (from) January 5 to January 2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada," the AFNS said in its report.

The event is being organized in close coordination with the Office of the Chief Information Officer, AFWERX. Air Combat Command and the Joint Artificial Intelligence center, the report said.

AFWERX is a US Air Force program with the goal of fostering a culture of innovation within the service.

"The hackathon is an innovation event commonly employed by security communities and technology companies, in which teams self-form and develop working prototypes urgently in response to challenges often accompanied with data," the report said.

The hackathon will involve an unprecedented collaboration of US Air Force, Navy, Army and the Defense Department  civilians along with major military contractors, data scientists, product managers and engineers to rapidly prototype capabilities of their choosing on Air Force Weapons System data, the report added.

