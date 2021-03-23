UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Launches 'Chill Drill' App To Help Personnel Manage Stress - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Military Launches 'Chill Drill' App to Help Personnel Manage Stress - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The US armed forces have released a new mobile application, or app, to help their military personnel manage stress levels, the Department of Defense announced in a press release on Monday.

"The Department of Defense launched a new mobile app designed to help the military community manage stress," the release said. "The free Chill Drills by Military OneSource mobile app is now available for download on Google Play and Apple's App Store."

The Chill Drills app includes a collection of mindfulness audio exercises that give service members and military families access to expert stress-relieving techniques, the release said.

The techniques can help to slow heart rates, lower blood pressure, reduce the levels of stress hormones in the body, improve sleep quality and the ability to fall asleep and encourage muscle relaxation, the release also said.

"The Department of Defense is thrilled to deliver one of our most popular and highly-requested web products in the form of a new mobile application, so the military community can regenerate and be well anytime and anywhere," Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy Patricia Montes Barron said in the release.

To ensure the Chill Drills app continues to meet the needs of the military community, the department will review and evaluate the new app to help inform ongoing updates and enhancements, the release added.

Related Topics

Google Mobile Apple Family Blood

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

44 minutes ago

Prime Minister vows to translate Pakistan into tru ..

19 minutes ago

NAB Lahore is declared Red Zone on March 26

19 minutes ago

Switzerland approves J&J Covid vaccine

19 minutes ago

Dozens stage protests over kidnapped students in N ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.