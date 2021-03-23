US Military Launches 'Chill Drill' App to Help Personnel Manage Stress - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The US armed forces have released a new mobile application, or app, to help their military personnel manage stress levels, the Department of Defense announced in a press release on Monday.

"The Department of Defense launched a new mobile app designed to help the military community manage stress," the release said. "The free Chill Drills by Military OneSource mobile app is now available for download on Google Play and Apple's App Store."

The Chill Drills app includes a collection of mindfulness audio exercises that give service members and military families access to expert stress-relieving techniques, the release said.

The techniques can help to slow heart rates, lower blood pressure, reduce the levels of stress hormones in the body, improve sleep quality and the ability to fall asleep and encourage muscle relaxation, the release also said.

"The Department of Defense is thrilled to deliver one of our most popular and highly-requested web products in the form of a new mobile application, so the military community can regenerate and be well anytime and anywhere," Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy Patricia Montes Barron said in the release.

To ensure the Chill Drills app continues to meet the needs of the military community, the department will review and evaluate the new app to help inform ongoing updates and enhancements, the release added.