US Military Leaders on Red Alert Fearing Trump Might Declare Martial Law - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Representatives of the US Department of Defense and a number of high-ranking military officers are on red alert over the possible albeit far-fetched scenario of outgoing President Donald Trump declaring martial law during inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and the transition period, the Newsweek magazine reported.

According to the media outlet, which cited military sources, the Washington DC forces are taking part in secret contingency planning in case of martial law.

"I've been associated with the military for over 40 years and I've never seen the discussions that are being had right now, the need for such discussions," a retired flag officer told the news magazine on condition of anonymity.

The media outlet added that some officers were wary of getting "sucked" into a military crisis, particularly if Trump tried to rally private militias in a bid to disrupt the transition period.

"The president actually has unprecedented emergency powers, ones that might convince him”particularly if he listens to certain of his supporters”that he has unlimited powers and is above the law," a retired judge advocate general told the magazine.

Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. Trump, however, has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud, despite his campaign losing nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month. Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.