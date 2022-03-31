UrduPoint.com

US Military Leaders Still Can't Get Through To Russian Counterparts - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 10:00 AM

US Military Leaders Still Can't Get Through to Russian Counterparts - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The US military command is interested in contacts with Russian counterparts, but they still do not answer the phone, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Earlier in March, The Washington Post, citing Kirby, said the Russian military leadership has for the past month allegedly refused contacts with its US counterparts despite Washington's "repeated attempts" to initiate them.

"Yeah, no conversations to speak to yet. We maintain our willingness to have those discussions. But it's a two-way street. The Russians have to be willing to pick up the phone and thus far they have not been willing to do that," Kirby said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

