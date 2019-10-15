(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US military has left its bases in Dadat northwest of Syria's Manbij toward the Syrian border with Iraq, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The US military has left its bases in Dadat northwest of Syria's Manbij toward the Syrian border with Iraq, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"US servicemen have left their bases in the areas of Dadat, located northwest of the city of Manbij, and Umm-Mial, having departed in the direction of the Syrian border with Iraq.

Currently, Dadat and Umm-Mial are occupied by Syrian government forces," it said.

The ministry said the Syrian army took full control of Manbij and neighboring settlements, adding that Russia's military police were patrolling the northwest borders of Manbij along the contact line between Syrian and Turkish forces.