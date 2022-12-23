UrduPoint.com

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 12:39 AM

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - Report

The US armed forces are losing too many personnel trained to operate with cyber systems and its programs to prepare the number of experts it needs are inaccurate and patchy, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The US armed forces are losing too many personnel trained to operate with cyber systems and its programs to prepare the number of experts it needs are inaccurate and patchy, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Thursday.

"Military personnel who complete advanced cyber training - which may take a year or more and costs (the Department of Defense) hundreds of thousands of Dollars - may not remain in the military for a significant time after training," the report said.

GAO investigators discovered that two of the four US military services were not positioned to ensure any adequate return on their investment in advanced cyber training, the report said.

"While the Navy and Air Force require three years of active duty, the Marine Corps has no guidance for this area and Army guidance does not clearly define active duty service obligations," the report added.

Army officials told the investigators that they lacked the information needed to calculate and implement service obligations for the necessary cyber training because it was not specifically listed in Army guidance, according to the report.

Related Topics

Army Gao May Government

Recent Stories

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

14 seconds ago
 Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm s ..

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

27 minutes ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

27 minutes ago
 Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used ..

Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used Against Catalan Leaders in 20 ..

27 minutes ago
 Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - ..

Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - Office

27 minutes ago
 Kiev Blocking Resumption of Russian Ammonia Suppli ..

Kiev Blocking Resumption of Russian Ammonia Supplies - Russian Foreign Ministry

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.