US Military Lost Drone Near Niger Due to Mechanical Failure - Pentagon Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The US military lost an armed remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) in the African country of Niger due to a mechanical malfunction, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik.

"An armed US Africa Command remotely piloted aircraft was lost near Agadez, Niger, April 23," the officer said. "Initial reports indicate the RPA experienced mechanical failure. The RPA was not lost due to any hostile action.

US forces secured the drone and its ordnance, the official added.

The Pentagon official said that RPA operations are conducted in Niger to assess the security situation and monitor violent extremist activity. He called these operations, carried out in coordination with local authorities, "critical" to counter terror activity in Niger.

This is the second US drone lost in Niger this year. In February another RPA crashed near Agadez. The military also blamed the mechanical failure then.