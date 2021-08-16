US Military Meets With Taliban Over Non-Interference in Kabul Airport Evacuation - Reports

A US military commander met face-to face with representatives of the Taliban movement ((banned in Russia) to discuss situation in Kabul airport, the Associated Press said on Monday citing the US official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) A US military commander met face-to face with representatives of the Taliban movement ((banned in Russia) to discuss situation in Kabul airport, the Associated Press said on Monday citing the US official.

Both sides have discussed non-interference with evacuation process in the airport, the report said.