US Military Meets With Taliban Over Non-Interference in Kabul Airport Evacuation - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) A US military commander met face-to-face with the representatives of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) to discuss the situation at the airport in Kabul, the Associated Press said on Monday citing a US official.

Both sides discussed non-interference with the evacuation process at the airport, the report said.

Another report published by The Hill said that both parties have agreed on a so-called "deconfliction mechanism."

The talks between US Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie and senior Taliban officials took place in Doha, Qatar, the report said.

McKenzie reportedly warned the Taliban that the US forces would defend the Kabul airport if needed and any violation of the agreement reached between the sides will lead to retaliatory actions, the report added.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent a bloodshed. Many countries present in Afghanistan chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel due to the precarious security situation.