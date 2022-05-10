UrduPoint.com

US Military Mistakingly Shells 11 Houses In Iraqi Kurdistan During Excercise - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 05:45 PM

US Military Mistakingly Shells 11 Houses in Iraqi Kurdistan During Excercise - Authorities

The US forces by mistake opened fire at 11 residential houses in the Kurdistan region of Iraq during military exercises, local authorities said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The US forces by mistake opened fire at 11 residential houses in the Kurdistan region of Iraq during military exercises, local authorities said on Tuesday.

"The US troops stationed at the Harir base mistakingly shelled 11 houses in the center of the Basirma district at night during the drills," the head of the Basirma district told Iraqi broadcaster Alsumaria.

According to the official, while the houses were damaged, there are no casualties.

Related Topics

Fire Iraq

Recent Stories

Over 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN ..

Over 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN

4 minutes ago
 NASA's InSight lander detects largest quake on Mar ..

NASA's InSight lander detects largest quake on Mars

4 minutes ago
 3 killed, 1,002 injured in Punjab road accidents

3 killed, 1,002 injured in Punjab road accidents

48 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital ensures safety arrangements again ..

Nishtar Hospital ensures safety arrangements against Omicron variant

48 minutes ago
 Imran has no moral ground to seek SC intervention ..

Imran has no moral ground to seek SC intervention on Cheema's removal: Marriyum

48 minutes ago
 Tariq Bashir welcomes China's Royal Group investme ..

Tariq Bashir welcomes China's Royal Group investment in livestock sector develop ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.