US Military Mistakingly Shells 11 Houses in Iraqi Kurdistan During Excercise - Authorities

The US forces by mistake opened fire at 11 residential houses in the Kurdistan region of Iraq during military exercises, local authorities said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The US forces by mistake opened fire at 11 residential houses in the Kurdistan region of Iraq during military exercises, local authorities said on Tuesday.

"The US troops stationed at the Harir base mistakingly shelled 11 houses in the center of the Basirma district at night during the drills," the head of the Basirma district told Iraqi broadcaster Alsumaria.

According to the official, while the houses were damaged, there are no casualties.