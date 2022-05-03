US Military Much More Concerned About China Than Russia - Air Force Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) China poses a much more concerning long-term challenge and threat to the strategic capabilities of the United States than Russia, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told an audience at the Brookings Institution on Monday.

"Of the two I am much more concerned about China than Russia," Kendall said. "They have the resources, they have the capability (and) they have the intent."

China has the time to mature the long-term military capabilities that are designed to defeat the long-term US capability to project its power around the world, Kendall explained.

"China has the ambition to be the great power on the face of the earth. They have the ambition to be the great global power and to do that they have to basically displace the United States," he said.

Kendall said he did not think China was interested in any territorial expansion but that they were interested in having as much global influence as possible so that they could set the rules for the global economy.