US Military Must Do More to Appoint African Americans to Top Levels - Joint Chiefs Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The US armed forces must do more to appoint African Americans to the highest levels, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley said on Thursday.

"The Navy and Marine Corps have no African-Americans serving above the two star level and the Army has just one African-American four star. The United States Air Force will soon swear in our first African-American service chief, an achievement long overdue," Milley told an audience at National Defense University where he was addressing a commencement ceremony. "We too have not gone far enough.

.. We all need to do better."

Although the US military had a higher proportion of African-Americans serving in its ranks than their numbers in society at large, only seven percent of its flag and general officers were African-American, Milley noted.

The US armed forces could not afford to marginalize large proportions of its potential talent pool, he added.

Milley's speech comes amid nationwide protests sparked after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota on May 25.