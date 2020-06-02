UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Must 'Dominate Battlespace' To Contain Nationwide Unrest - Pentagon Chief

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Military Must 'Dominate Battlespace' to Contain Nationwide Unrest - Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper during a White House call with states' governors referred to American streets and cities as battlespaces that must be dominated to restore order, an audio recording revealed on Monday.

"We need to dominate the battle space... I stand ready, the [Joint Chiefs of Staff] Chairman stands ready, the head of the National Guard stands ready to fully support you in terms of helping mobilize the Guard in doing what they need to do," Esper said in the audio clip posted by the New York Times.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Donald Trump's conference call with states' governors on Monday was to encourage greater use of the National Guard to help restore order.

Mass demonstrations across the United States have erupted against police brutality and racism since May 25 after Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Some protests have turned into riots complete with violence, arson and widespread looting. The protests erupted after video surfaced showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes right before he died.

Related Topics

Riots Police White House Trump Died Man Minneapolis New York United States May

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

2 hours ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

2 hours ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

2 hours ago

Israel's Gantz Orders Military to Prepare for West ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates could take four years to return to normal ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.