US Military Must 'Dominate Battlespace' to Contain Nationwide Unrest - Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper during a White House call with states' governors referred to American streets and cities as battlespaces that must be dominated to restore order, an audio recording revealed on Monday.

"We need to dominate the battle space... I stand ready, the [Joint Chiefs of Staff] Chairman stands ready, the head of the National Guard stands ready to fully support you in terms of helping mobilize the Guard in doing what they need to do," Esper said in the audio clip posted by the New York Times.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Donald Trump's conference call with states' governors on Monday was to encourage greater use of the National Guard to help restore order.

Mass demonstrations across the United States have erupted against police brutality and racism since May 25 after Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Some protests have turned into riots complete with violence, arson and widespread looting. The protests erupted after video surfaced showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes right before he died.