US Military Needs to Replenish Weapons Stocks, Replace With New Equipment - Army Chief

The United States needs to replenish its military equipment stocks and replace old items with new versions, US Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The United States needs to replenish its military equipment stocks and replace old items with new versions, US Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville said on Wednesday.

"We need to replenish our stocks and we need to replenish our weapons systems," McConville said during an interview at the Defense news Conference. "When we do replace them, we want to replace them with new equipment.

"

US military acquisition executives are working closely with the defense industrial base to project the sorts of items the Pentagon may need, McConville added.

US media reported late last month that the Pentagon is concerned that US weapons shipments to Ukraine are depleting the nation's own stockpiles, particularly ammunition supplies. A senior US military official later denied the reports and claimed the US is able to maintain readiness while providing Ukraine with arms.