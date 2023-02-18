MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) North Korea's missile launch toward the Sea of Japan earlier on Saturday did not pose any immediate threat to the United States or its allies, the US Indo-Pacific Command said.

"The United States condemns these actions and calls on the DPRK to refrain from any further unlawful and destabilizing acts.

While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, or territory, or to our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation," the statement read.

The US is consulting closely with its regional allies Japan and South Korea and maintains "ironclad" commitment to their defense, the military said.