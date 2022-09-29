US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

A senior US military official on Wednesday denied any US involvement in the apparent sabotage attacks against Nord Stream pipelines this week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) A senior US military official on Wednesday denied any US involvement in the apparent sabotage attacks against Nord Stream pipelines this week.

"Yeah, we're absolutely not involved," the military official said during a conference call when asked whether the United States can rule out involvement in the incident.