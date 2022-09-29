UrduPoint.com

US Military Official Denies US Involvement In Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 12:31 AM

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

A senior US military official on Wednesday denied any US involvement in the apparent sabotage attacks against Nord Stream pipelines this week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) A senior US military official on Wednesday denied any US involvement in the apparent sabotage attacks against Nord Stream pipelines this week.

"Yeah, we're absolutely not involved," the military official said during a conference call when asked whether the United States can rule out involvement in the incident.

Related Topics

Nord United States

Recent Stories

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

26 seconds ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

27 seconds ago
 US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord ..

US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..

30 seconds ago
 US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'A ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

17 minutes ago
 Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian R ..

Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian Referendums - Prime Minister's ..

13 minutes ago
 Pitch surprise as India down South Africa in T20 o ..

Pitch surprise as India down South Africa in T20 opener

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.