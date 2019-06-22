US Military Official Refutes 'Illegitimate' Claims of Pullout From Iraqi Balad Air Base

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Kevin Walker, chief of force protection with the US Air Forces Central Command, on Saturday refuted "illegitimate" claims that US forces were about to evacuate contractors from Balad Air Base in Iraq.

Multiple media outlets reported Friday that hundreds of US contractors would be recalled from the base north of Baghdad over potential security threats.

"Operations at Balad Air Base are continuing as normal. Claims that personnel are being evacuated are categorically false. There are no plans at this time to evacuate any personnel from Balad," Walker said in a statement.

He added that they were constantly evaluating the safety and security of their personnel and those providing services to the US Air Force and would have measures in place in case of an increased threat.

