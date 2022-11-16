US Military Official to Meet With Armenian Defense Minister in Yerevan - Embassy

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy of the US European Command Daniel Lasica is expected to meet with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and other Armenian military officials as part of his two-day visit to Yerevan, the US embassy in Armenia said on Wednesday.

"During his visit on November 16-17, Major General Lasica will take part in wreath laying ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and at the Armenian Genocide Memorial. He will meet with Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, Chief of General Staff General Edward Asryan, and Secretary of the National Security Council Armen Grigoryan to discuss the U.S.-Armenian security relationship and regional security issues," the embassy said in a statement.

Lasica will also take part in the opening ceremony of the new Washington-funded barracks, canteen, and conference room at the Zar peacekeeping training center, the statement added.

