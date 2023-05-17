UrduPoint.com

US Military Orders Nearly $450Mln Of Aviation Fuel For European Use - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 02:50 AM

US Military Orders Nearly $450Mln of Aviation Fuel for European Use - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The US military has ordered nearly half a billion Dollars worth of additional aviation fuel for storage in Europe in a new Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) contract, the Defense Department announced.

"Vitol Aviation Company (of) El Segundo, California has been awarded a maximum $447,607,388 fixed-price ...

contract for JA1 aviation fuel," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The contract will be fulfilled over the coming year, the release said.

"Locations of performance are United Kingdom and Defense Fuel Support Point serving the Central European Pipeline System, with a July 30, 2024, as the performance completion date," the release added.

The Defense Logistics Agency Energy at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, will oversee implementation of the contract, according to the release.

Related Topics

Europe Company Virginia United Kingdom July Billion

Recent Stories

UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health re ..

UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health response to COVID-19 pandemic in ..

37 minutes ago
 Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1- ..

Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1-0 victory over Milan

37 minutes ago
 Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting ..

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting fruition

2 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to President of ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mozambique which included an ..

3 hours ago
 US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defens ..

US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defense Assistance to Taiwan - Penta ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.