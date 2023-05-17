US Military Orders Nearly $450Mln of Aviation Fuel for European Use - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The US military has ordered nearly half a billion Dollars worth of additional aviation fuel for storage in Europe in a new Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) contract, the Defense Department announced.

"Vitol Aviation Company (of) El Segundo, California has been awarded a maximum $447,607,388 fixed-price ...

contract for JA1 aviation fuel," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The contract will be fulfilled over the coming year, the release said.

"Locations of performance are United Kingdom and Defense Fuel Support Point serving the Central European Pipeline System, with a July 30, 2024, as the performance completion date," the release added.

The Defense Logistics Agency Energy at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, will oversee implementation of the contract, according to the release.