UrduPoint.com

US Military Participates In NORAD Drills With Canada, UNITAS Maritime Exercise - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Military Participates in NORAD Drills With Canada, UNITAS Maritime Exercise - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The United States is participating in homeland defense drills together with Canada and in an international maritime exercise with countries from around the world in an effort to bolster cooperation and joint-force effectiveness, Defense Department Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and US Northern Command are conducting Operation Noble Defender this week from September 12-14 over Alaska and Canada's Northwest Territories," Ryder said during a press briefing. "In addition, UNITAS 63 began last week in Rio De Janeiro... This year's exercise includes 19 warships, vessels, one submarine and 21 aircraft and is scheduled to run through September 22.

The current iteration of Noble Defender is a long-planned, Arctic operation meant to demonstrate the ability of US and Canadian forces to integrate in defense of North America's northern and western approaches, Ryder said.

The exercise has been conducted quarterly since 2019, Ryder also said.

UNITAS is the world's longest-running maritime exercise focused on strengthening and establishing international partnerships, Ryder added.

The UNITAS exercise conducted annually in the Atlantic and Pacific waters around Central and South America. More than 55,000 military personnel from 20 partner nations kicked off the UNITAS exercise in Brazil on September 8, according to reports.

Related Topics

World Canada Rio De Janeiro Brazil United States September 2019 From

Recent Stories

US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensio ..

US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions, Actively Engaged With Both ..

9 minutes ago
 Tennis: Davis Cup results

Tennis: Davis Cup results

9 minutes ago
 Third Back-up Power Line to ZNPP Restored - IAEA

Third Back-up Power Line to ZNPP Restored - IAEA

11 minutes ago
 Floods in Pakistan, other climate change impacts, ..

Floods in Pakistan, other climate change impacts, 'heading into uncharted territ ..

11 minutes ago
 Lavrov's Arrival for UNGA Remains Problematic, Ess ..

Lavrov's Arrival for UNGA Remains Problematic, Essential Staff Have No Visas Yet ..

11 minutes ago
 Twitter ex-security chief in Congress as sharehold ..

Twitter ex-security chief in Congress as shareholders back Musk buyout

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.