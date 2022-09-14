US Military Participates in NORAD Drills With Canada, UNITAS Maritime Exercise - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The United States is participating in homeland defense drills together with Canada and in an international maritime exercise with countries from around the world in an effort to bolster cooperation and joint-force effectiveness, Defense Department Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and US Northern Command are conducting Operation Noble Defender this week from September 12-14 over Alaska and Canada's Northwest Territories," Ryder said during a press briefing. "In addition, UNITAS 63 began last week in Rio De Janeiro... This year's exercise includes 19 warships, vessels, one submarine and 21 aircraft and is scheduled to run through September 22.

The current iteration of Noble Defender is a long-planned, Arctic operation meant to demonstrate the ability of US and Canadian forces to integrate in defense of North America's northern and western approaches, Ryder said.

The exercise has been conducted quarterly since 2019, Ryder also said.

UNITAS is the world's longest-running maritime exercise focused on strengthening and establishing international partnerships, Ryder added.

The UNITAS exercise conducted annually in the Atlantic and Pacific waters around Central and South America. More than 55,000 military personnel from 20 partner nations kicked off the UNITAS exercise in Brazil on September 8, according to reports.