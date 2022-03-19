US Military Plane With 4 People on Board Crashes in Northern Norway - Rescue Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) A US military plane with four people on board has crashed in northern Norway, the Norwegian rescue center said.

"The search operation is underway after the US military plane disappeared south of Bodo. The plane was heading for the north, its latest location was registered in Saltfjellet.

The plane with four people on board was carrying out a training mission and had to land at about 6 p.m. (17:00 GMT). A rescue helicopter has left Bodo along with the Orion patrol aircraft," the rescue center said in a statement.

The rescuers failed to reach the suspected site of the crash because of the bad weather conditions.

According to the Nordic news media outlet, the crashed plane took place in the NATO Cold Response drills.