US Military Police Cannot Confirm Shooter In Custody At California Marine Base

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:55 AM

US Military Police Cannot Confirm Shooter in Custody at California Marine Base

The Marines Corps in a statement on Tuesday said military police cannot confirm a suspect in custody after responding to reports of gunshots at Twentynine Palms base in California

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Marines Corps in a statement on Tuesday said military police cannot confirm a suspect in custody after responding to reports of gunshots at Twentynine Palms base in California.

"Military police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 0630 [PDT] and cordoned the area. We cannot confirm a suspect in custody at this time," the statement said.

More Stories From World

