US Military Probing Links To Service Nuclear Missile Base, Blood Cancers - Reports

Published January 23, 2023

Nine military officers, who had worked at a nuclear missile site in the US state of Montana, have been diagnosed with blood cancer and there are indications the disease may be linked to their service, the Associated Press reported on Monday after obtaining relevant military briefing slides

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Nine military officers, who had worked at a nuclear missile site in the US state of Montana, have been diagnosed with blood cancer and there are indications the disease may be linked to their service, the Associated Press reported on Monday after obtaining relevant military briefing slides.

All of the officers were assigned as many as 25 years ago to the Malmstrom Air Force Base, home to a vast field of 150 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles, and diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the report said, citing a briefing this month by US Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel Sebeck.

Sebeck said there appears to be a possible link between cancer and members of the missile combat crew who have experienced a disproportionate number of cancer occurrences, specifically lymphoma.

The issue is also important because as many as 455 former missileers are now members of the Space Force, including at least four of the nine people identified in the slides, the report said.

"The information in this briefing has been shared with the Department of the Air Force surgeon general and our medical professionals are working to gather data and understand more," the report added.

The Malmstrom site is one of three bases in the United States housing some 400 silos for the Minutemen III missiles and has some 3,000 personnel at any time.

