US Military Provocations Recorded In Syria's Raqqa Province - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Provocative actions of the United States military have been recorded in Syria's Raqqa province, Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Friday.

"In the province of Raqqa, provocative actions by units of the US armed forces were recorded.

The movement of two car columns of patrols of the so-called 'international anti-terrorist coalition' along non-conflicted routes in the areas of the settlements of El-Terwazia and Qwara was detected. The Russian side lodged a protest against the coalition," Gurinov told a briefing.

The Russian military official said that such violations made by the US-led coalition threaten the fragile balance of power in the region.

