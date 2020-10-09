UrduPoint.com
US Military Readiness Not Impacted After Pentagon Leaders Quarantine - Defense Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Military Readiness Not Impacted After Pentagon Leaders Quarantine - Defense Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) US military readiness has not been impacted by the decision of several senior defense officials to self-quarantine after being exposed to the novel coronavirus, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said in a statement on Thursday.

"America is capable and ready to defend the homeland and support our allies and partners," Milley said. "The Joint Chiefs and I remain in constant communication while in quarantine and the chain of command remains the same. There has been no impact on our ability to effectively plan, coordinate and synchronize efforts to defend our nation.

"

On Tuesday, Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said several senior US military leaders were self-quarantining after meeting with the vice commander of the Coast Guard, Charles Ray, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.

The defense officials include US Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Brown, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymon, according to media reports.

Hoffman said that as of Tuesday none of the defense officials who had contact with Ray had shown symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus infection.

