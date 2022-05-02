US Military Readiness Not Impacted by Aid Sent to Ukraine - Pentagon

US military readiness has not been affected by the aid Washington had sent to Ukraine, a senior Defense Department official told reporters on Monday

"We are comfortable that our readiness has not been impacted by the series of presidential drawdown authorities that we've executed," the official said.