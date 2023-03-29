UrduPoint.com

US Military Readiness Not Impacted By American Aid Sent To Ukraine - Army Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) US military readiness is not being negatively affected by American military assistance being sent to Ukraine amid Russia's special operation, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Tuesday.

"We're comfortable that the amount of lethal assistance we've been providing is not eroding our readiness, but we keep a close eye on that," Wormuth said during a congressional hearing.

Wormuth explained that US defense officials look very carefully at what providing Ukraine with lethal assistance might do to US military readiness every time Kiev makes a certain request for military assistance.

Earlier in March, the Biden administration proposed spending $842 billion in 2024, a 3.2% increase over the 2023 fiscal year, which includes more than $6 billion in support for Ukraine, the US alliance with NATO and for other European partners.

The countries of the so-called collective West ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The assistance includes air defense missiles and guns, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, armored vehicles and various kinds of ammunition.

More Stories From World

