US Military Refutes Breaching Afghan Peace Deal, Calls Taliban's Claim Attention Grabber

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 03:46 PM

The allegation that the United States has violated the Afghan peace agreement and used force resulting in civilian casualties is a mere attempt by the Taliban to distract attention from their own continuous violence, US Forces-Afghanistan (USFOR-A) spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The allegation that the United States has violated the Afghan peace agreement and used force resulting in civilian casualties is a mere attempt by the Taliban to distract attention from their own continuous violence, US Forces-Afghanistan (USFOR-A) spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused the US of "repeated violation" of the February peace deal, saying that US troops had conducted a drone strike in the Mohammad Agha district of Afghanistan's eastern Logar province, leaving three civilians killed.

"Allegations by the Taliban of the U.S. violating the agrmnt and causing civcas are false and an attempt to deflect from their con't, escalating violence.

We con't to strictly adhere to the agrmnt and call on all sides to reduce violence and work towards peace," Leggett said on Twitter.

This is not for the first time that the Taliban have accused the US of violating the peace deal, which they negotiated for months and sealed on February 29 in the Qatari capital of Doha. Such accusations have been voiced every month since then.

Similarly, the Afghan government and the US have blamed numerous deadly attacks across the country on the Taliban, urging the radical movement to reduce the violence, as it committed to do under the terms of the deal, in order to make it possible to launch the longed-for intra-Afghan talks.

