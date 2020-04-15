US Military Registers Nearly 2,500 Coronavirus Cases With 17 Deaths - Defense Department

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US armed forces, its dependents and those working with it have risen to almost 2,500, an increase of 88 over the previous day, with the death toll standing at 17, the Department of Defense said in a fact sheet on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US armed forces, its dependents and those working with it have risen to almost 2,500, an increase of 88 over the previous day, with the death toll standing at 17, the Department of Defense said in a fact sheet on Wednesday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US armed forces has risen to 2,486 with the total number of cases involving military family members, contractors and civilians working with uniformed services now at 4,766, the release said.

The largest number of confirmed cases is in the US Navy with 951, followed by the National Guard which has reported 546, the Defense Department said.

The US Army has reported 403 cases, the Marine Corps 219 and the Air Force 299, the fact sheet added.