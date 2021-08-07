UrduPoint.com

US Military Relocated 40 IS Terrorists From Prisons To Base In Northeastern Syria -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) US military have transported 40 terrorists of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) from prisons to its base in the northeastern province of Al-Hasakah, Syrian state media reported.

According to the SANA news agency, the terrorists were sent from the prisons of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to the US base in the city of Ash Shaddadi.

Sources told SANA that the list of the evacuated terrorists included a commander of the IS spying groups and an explosive-making expert. The United States is reportedly going to use the militants for their purposes in the region.

The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the US presence in the country violates the country's sovereignty and international law, and is aimed at gaining access to the oil fields.

